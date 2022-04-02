Spain, Germany in same World Cup group

The FIFA World Cup 2022 draw took place in Doha on Friday (AFP)

Doha :

Defending champion France has been pitted alongside Denmark, Tunisia and Inter-Continental play-off 1 winner in Group D for the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.





The official draw ceremony took place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre here on Friday.





Meanwhile, European heavyweights Spain and Germany are part of Group E along with Japan and Inter-Continental play-off 2 winner. Qatar will meet Ecuador in the opener.





GROUPS:A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal and the NetherlandsB: England, Iran, the United States of America and European play-off winnerC: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland





D: France, Inter-Continental play-off 1 winner, Denmark and TunisiaE: Spain, Inter-Continental play-off 2 winner, Germany and JapanF: Belgium, Canada, Morocco and CroatiaG: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland and CameroonH: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea