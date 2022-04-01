TN’s Boopathi smashes unbeaten ton

Chennai :

M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar (114 batting off 134 balls, 14 fours, 1 six) smashed an unbeaten hundred against Manipur as Tamil Nadu stood at 330 for eight in its first innings at stumps on the second day of the Col. CK Nayudu Trophy (Men’s Under-25) Elite Group ‘A’ second-round match at the CAP Ground 3 in Puducherry. Tamil Nadu, for which opening batter B Sachin (69 off 179 balls, 10 fours) and Pradosh Ranjan Paul (62 off 89 balls, 8 fours, 1 six) also made meaningful contributions, led by 175 runs at close of play on Thursday.





BRIEF SCORES: Manipur (1st innings) 155 vs Tamil Nadu (1st innings) 330/8 in 94 overs (B Sachin 69, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 62, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 114*, Nitesh Sedai 2/91, Bidash Meitei 2/40, Jotin Pheiroijam 2/36)