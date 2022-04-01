Editorial: Dhoni on the defensive

Chennai :

While posing for a winner’s photograph post the Indian Premier League 2021 triumph, MS Dhoni whispered to a Chennai Super Kings support staff, “job done”. But, little did we know that the final against Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai in October 2021 would turn out to be his last match as CSK skipper. The superstar who generates the loudest cheers every time he steps on the field silently walked away yet again, reminding us that Dhoni and out-of-the-blue announcements are a match made in heaven.





Amid all the talk about the IPL extravaganza returning to India, Dhoni, last Thursday, paved the way for his trusted lieutenant Ravindra Jadeja to take over as the captain of Super Kings. With CSK entering a new era post the IPL 2022 mega auction, the former India skipper wanted the franchise to make a smooth transition under the leadership of Jadeja, to whom he had made his intentions clear as early as December 2021.





While Faf du Plessis – the current Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper – was the other option from CSK’s IPL 2021 roster, the South African is in the twilight of his career at 37.





But will an ageing franchise go against CSK? Observers have often pointed out how CSK has steered clear of making substantial investments in building the next generation of champions, as compared to some of their counterpart franchises.





For instance, Kolkata Knight Riders has pumped in Rs 12.25 cr to onboard Shreyas Iyer, who is 27 years old, and the team’s head coach Brendon McCullum had gone on record to say that Shreyas could be captain for the next ten years (considering he has age on his side).





Having been associated with Super Kings since 2012, all-rounder Jadeja is one of the longest-serving players at the franchise. The 33-year-old may not have captained much at the top level in the recent past, but understands the nitty-gritty of how CSK functions. And the Super Kings team is known for backing its own.





Having said that, whoever leads CSK from here on will find it daunting to scale the peaks that Dhoni had. During his 12 years as captain of Super Kings, the 40-year-old veteran earned the Chennai franchise an enviable six T20 titles – four IPL trophies and two Champions League crowns – thanks to his astute decision-making.





Dhoni was the captain of captains – Stephen Fleming, McCullum, Dwayne Bravo and du Plessis to name a few – at CSK. Throughout his captaincy journey, the Jharkhand-based ace shaped and polished uncut diamonds, without throwing them at the deep end. For instance, new-ball specialist Deepak Chahar would not have become the premier pacer he is today without Dhoni’s guidance.





Dhoni, the off-field captain was on par with Dhoni, the on-field captain. His witty responses at toss time and post-match presentations were worth their weight in gold. Undoubtedly, his repartee will be missed. Dhoni will no longer have (c) when his name pops up in the IPL graphic card, but feels he has enough fuel left in the tank to contribute as a wicketkeeper-batter.





While the IPL fans, especially CSK supporters, may find it difficult to come to terms with the latest development, they must look to enjoy the moment as ‘Thala’ Dhoni may not be around for long as a player.



