IPL 2022: Dhoni becomes 6th Indian to score 7,000 runs in T20 cricket

Chennai :

In the second match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2022, wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni donned another feature to his cap as he became the sixth Indian to score 7,000 runs in T20 cricket.





Virat Kolhi, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, and Robin Uthappa were the other five Indian batters who have achieved the feat.





The 15th season of the IPL has been going on in full swing since May 26. In the seventh match that happened on Thursday, Lucknow skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl and CSK came out to bat first.





In its first innings, CSK scored a total of 210 runs and Uthappa scored a half-century. MS Dhoni walked out after scoring 16 runs off six balls, including a six. LSG is chasing a target of 211 runs.





MS Dhoni has achieved this title after scoring over 7,000 runs in 349 T20 matches.