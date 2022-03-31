Thu, Mar 31, 2022

IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets

Published: Mar 31,202211:38 PM by Online Desk

LSG vs CSK: Lucknow Super Giants (211/4 in 19.3 overs) beat Chennai Super Kings (210/7) by 6 wickets in Mumbai.

(Credit: Twitter/@IPL)
(Credit: Twitter/@IPL)
Chennai:
Bravo becomes highest wicket taker in IPL history. 

CSK crossed the 200-run mark in 20th over but Andrew Tye dimissed Jadeja for 17 and in the next ball dismissed Dwaine Pretorius for a golden duck and a boundary of the last ball by Dhoni helped Chennai put on 210/7 in 20 overs. Dhoni remained unbeaten on 16 from six balls. Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 210/7 in 20 overs.

