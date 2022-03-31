Sri Lanka to tour Bangladesh for two-match Test series in May

Chittagong :





The first Test is scheduled to be held in Chattogram starting from May 15. And the players will move to Dhaka for the second Test, with the first day scheduled for May 23. Bangladesh will hope to take confidence from an away series in South Africa, with the Tigers currently playing the first Test against the Proteas in Durban.





Sri Lanka have yet to win away from home in the latest WTC cycle, losing both Tests against India earlier this month. But Dimuth Karunaratne's side does have two wins to their name in the WTC thanks to a 2-0 series win at home against West Indies, declaring in both matches before bowling the visitors out for 187 and 164-run victories.

The Sri Lankan touring party will arrive in Bangladesh on May 8 and play a two-day practice match in Chattogram three days after landing.