IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings post 210/7 against Lucknow Super Giants

Chennai :

Chennai Super Kings posted 210/7, riding on some breezy knocks by their top order batters against Lucknow Super Giants in their second match of the IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium, here on Thursday.





Opener Robin Uthappa blasted a 25-ball 50 while local lad Shivam Dube struck a 30-ball 49 to prop up CSK, who had lost their first match in the event to Kolkata Knight Riders.





Young spinner Ravi Bishnoi was the best of the Lucknow Super Giants bowlers as he claimed 2/24 off his four overs.





Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings 210/7 in 20 overs (Robin Uthappa 50, Moeen Ali 35, Shivam Dube 49; Bishnoi 2/24, Andrew Tye 2/41, Avesh Khan 2/38) against Lucknow Super Giants.