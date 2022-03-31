Bangladesh win toss and will bowl in first test vS. Africa

Durban :

Teams: South Africa: Dean Elgar (captain), Sarel Erwee, Kegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickleton, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (captain), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.





The pitch has a green tinge to it on the opening morning and Mominul hopes his excellent seam attack can take advantage, but South African skipper Dean Elgar said he would have batted had he won the toss, as spin is likely to become a key factor.





"I would have batted first, in test cricket I prefer runs on the board," Elgar said at the toss. "We have two spinners, so we are happy batting first on a ground that is known to go low and slow. We have set our team up to utilise the spin as the test goes on."





South Africa are without a number of players. Seamers Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen, and top-order batsmen Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen, are all missing after opting to play in the Indian Premier League over this series. Injured fast bowler Anrich Nortje, if fit, would probably have done the same.





That means debuts for batsman Ryan Rickleton and seamer Lizaad Williams, while spinner Simon Harmer returns to the side after an absence of 6-1/2 years. "We have to crack on, we need to see the positive side of things. It is a chance for guys to come in and showcase their skill," Elgar said.





Bangladesh are without batsman Tamim Iqbal (illness) and left-arm seamer Shoriful Islam (injury). "There is grass on the pitch and a bit of moisture, we can try to use these things," Mominul said.





Bangladesh have lost all six previous tests in South Africa, five by an innings and the other by 333 runs. Teams:





