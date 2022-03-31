Under-25 cricket: Ajith Ram puts Tamil Nadu on top

Chennai :

Left-arm spinner S Ajith Ram (4/43) picked up four wickets as Tamil Nadu bowled Manipur out for 155 on the opening day of the Col. CK Nayudu Trophy (Men’s Under-25) Elite Group ‘A’ second-round match at the CAP Ground 3 in Puducherry.





In reply, Tamil Nadu was 12 without loss at stumps on Wednesday.





BRIEF SCORES: Manipur (1st innings) 155 in 83.1 overs (Nitesh Sedai 29, Kishan Singha 51, Bikash Singh 29, S Ajith Ram 4/43, RS Jaganath Sinivas 2/13, S Mohan Prasath 2/35) vs Tamil Nadu (1st innings) 12/0 in 4 overs