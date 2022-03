Chennai :

Chennai St. Bede’s Sports Foundation (CSSF) will organise its 25th Summer Cricket Coaching Camp at the St. Bede’s Ground from April 1 to June 10.





Boys between the age of 6 and 19 are eligible to be a part of the camp.





For enrolment, those interested can collect the registration form at the St. Bede’s Ground.





For further details, contact the following mobile numbers: 9840070486 and 9841227966.