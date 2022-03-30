Wed, Mar 30, 2022

Shane warne's memorial service held at MCG

Published: Mar 30,2022

Cricket greats, local sporting stars, fans, former colleagues, friends and family paid tribute to the legendary cricketer.

Melbourne Cricket Ground
Shane Warne's state memorial was held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Wednesday.

During the memorial service Shane Warne Stand was inaugurated at the melbourne cricket ground. 

Cricket greats, local sporting stars,  fans,  former colleagues, friends and family paid tribute to the legendary cricketer.

A video tribute by former Indian player Sachin Tendulkar was  projected on screens during the memorial  service.

"You're the greatest Australian that I know," West Indies legend Brian Lara said. "I've always been honoured to be in your presence," he added.

Warne died at the age of 52 on March 4 after a suspected heart attack while in Koh Samui, Thailand.

The service will be live streamed on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app.

