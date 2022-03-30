KKR bowled out for 128 by RCB

Mumbai :

Royal Challengers Bangalore bowled Kolkata Knight Riders out for 128 in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.





Andre Russell top-scored for KKR with a 25 off 18 balls.





For RCB, Wanindu Hasaranga took four wickets for 20 runs, while Akash Deep and Harshal Patel got three and two wickets respectively.





Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 128 all out in 18.5 overs (Andre Russell 25; Wanindu Hasaranga 4/20, Akash Deep 3/45, Harshal Patel 2/11).