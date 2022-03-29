Pacer J Diwakar bowls IEC RC to victory

Chennai :

Pacer J Diwakar (5/17) picked up a five-wicket haul as IEC RC defeated SRF RC by 44 runs in a TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2021-22 Fourth Division match that was held recently.





After posting 182 for nine off its stipulated overs, IEC bowled SRF out for 138 in the second essay, thanks to Diwakar’s match-winning effort.





BRIEF SCORES: Fourth Division: IEC RC 182/9 in 30 overs (S Parvesh Gautam 85, Sanjay Solairaja 49, A Saravanan 4/36) beat SRF RC 138 in 28.3 overs (J Diwakar 5/17)



