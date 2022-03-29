Asia Road Racing Championship: Honda secures 11 points in first round

Buriram :

The IDEMITSU Honda Racing India Team, competing in the AP250 class, clinched 11 points in the opening round of the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) 2022 in Buriram, Thailand.





While Rajiv Sethu earned eight points in the inaugural round that was held at the Chang International Circuit, Senthil Kumar secured three points.





Rajiv and Senthil finished 11th and 13th respectively in Race 2 of the AP250 class, thereby bagging five and three points. In Race 1, Rajiv had come 13th with Senthil suffering a crash due to the opening of the throttle at lap 4 turn 12.





“The focus was to grab more points for the team. I am confident that I will be able to push harder in the coming rounds,” said Rajiv post Race 2.