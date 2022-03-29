‘A’ Division volley: Tamil Nadu Police gets the better of St. Joseph’s

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Police ended its campaign at the Chennai District ‘A’ Division Volleyball League Championship on a winning note, defeating St. Joseph’s Engineering College in its final round-robin match at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Monday.





Tamil Nadu Police hardly broke a sweat while getting the better of St. Joseph’s in straight sets (25-21, 25-23, 25-14).





In another clash, DG Vaishnav College registered a 25-23, 25-11, 25-22 victory over Loyola College.





RESULTS: Round-robin: Tamil Nadu Police bt St. Joseph’s 25-21, 25-23, 25-14; DG Vaishnav bt Loyola 25-23, 25-11, 25-22