Max Vestappen earns first win in Saudi

Verstappen, who had started fourth, moved past Leclerc four laps from the finish and secured his maiden win of the Formula One season
Jeddah:
Defending champion Max Verstappen (1:24:19.293) of Red Bull won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on Sunday.
Ferrari teammates Charles Leclerc (+0.549 seconds) and Carlos Sainz Jr (+8.097 seconds) finished second and third respectively.
