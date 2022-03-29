Tue, Mar 29, 2022

Max Vestappen earns first win in Saudi

Published: Mar 29,202201:26 AM

Verstappen, who had started fourth, moved past Leclerc four laps from the finish and secured his maiden win of the Formula One season

Max Vestappen
Jeddah:
Defending champion Max Verstappen (1:24:19.293) of Red Bull won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on Sunday. 

Ferrari teammates Charles Leclerc (+0.549 seconds) and Carlos Sainz Jr (+8.097 seconds) finished second and third respectively.

