Pics of Indian footballers' plural-prayer ahead of their match wins internet

Indian men's football team faced Belarus in an international friendly match in Bahrain and a particular picture from the match has won the hearts of millions. Three footballers were seen praying according to their respective faiths before the start of the match on Saturday in the picture.





The image that was shared by Indian Football Team was shared across all social media platforms.





These images are making rounds on social media and netizens shared the image hailing the true spirit of the country praising the team's core values.













The photo of the three players has captured the true spirit of India – diverse yet united – said netizens.





“This is what we should strive for as a nation. Love this,” a user posted on Twitter. “This is rare. Love and kindness (spread it since it’s contagious),” added another.





India suffered a 3-0 loss to Belarus at the Bahrain National Stadium in Riffa.