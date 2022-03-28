Indian women's football team to play two friendlies in Jordan

New Delhi :







Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan, Linthoingambi Devi, Shreya Hooda, Sowmiya Narayanasamy. Defenders: Dalima Chhibber, Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Ashalata Devi, Ranjana Chanu, Manisa Panna, Astam Oraon, Kritina Devi.

Midfielders: Anju Tamang, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Karthika Angamuthu, Ratanbala Devi, Priyangka Devi, Kashmina, Indumathi Kathiresan, Sanju, Martina Thokchom, Sumithra Kamaraj.

Forwards: Apurna Narzary, Grace Dangmei, Soumya Guguloth, Manisha, Pyari Xaxa, Renu, Karishma Shirvoikar, Mariyammal Balamurugan. The 30-member Indian contingent under Head Coach Thomas Dennerby is currently in a training camp in Goa from March 28 onwards. The team will leave for Jordan on April 2, 2022. Head Coach Thomas Dennerby along with Astam Oraon, Apurna Narzary and Martina Thokchom have joined the camp after lifting the SAFF U-18 Women's Championship trophy in Jamshedpur last week.

The senior women's national team will be playing Egypt and Jordan in two friendly matches, both of which are to be played in Jordan from April 5-8, 2022. The players, will thereafter, be joining their respective clubs for the upcoming Indian Women's League season.