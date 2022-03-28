DG Vaishnav beats St. Joseph’s

Chennai :

DG Vaishnav College edged out St. Joseph’s Engineering College in a closely-contested Chennai District ‘A’ Division Volleyball League Championship match at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Sunday. DG Vaishnav came up trumps 24-26, 25-16, 23-25, 25-23, 15-10 in the round-robin encounter that lasted the maximum five sets.





RESULTS: Round-robin: IOB bt Loyola 25-20, 25-18, 20-25, 25-16; DG Vaishnav bt St. Joseph’s 24-26, 25-16, 23-25, 25-23, 15-10; Customs bt Indian Bank 25-22, 25-18, 25-20; SRM bt Tamil Nadu Police 23-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-18