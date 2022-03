IPL 2022: Punjab Kings wins toss, opts to field against RCB

Chennai :

Punjab Kings' new skipper Mayank Agarwal won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.





RCB also have a new captain in Faf du Plessis for this season.





The Teams: Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.





Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar.