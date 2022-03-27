IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals wins toss, opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians

Chennai :

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl first in the Indian Premier League 2022 match against Mumbai Indians here at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. The IPL 2022 matches are being played across stadiums in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune with an audience occupancy rate of 25 per cent as per COVID-19 protocols.





At the time of toss, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant said: "We're going to bowl first. Very excited. The first thing we wanted to was to win the toss (and then he goes on to name his XI). I think the wicket looks nice to bat. In domestic cricket we have played enough here and we'll be fine." Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said: "We would have bowled first as well. It is a fresh pitch and we don't know what to expect. It looks like a good batting track and there would be a bit of movement because of the green tinge. Whenever we play in Mumbai, we have to adjust quickly because the wickets are fresh. There are some restrictions in terms of capacity, but always nice to some crowds in."