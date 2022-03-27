IPL 2022: Gavaskar, Hayden think CSK, DC, KKR will make it to play-offs

Mumbai :

The IPL 2022 is currently being played across stadiums in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune with an audience occupancy rate of 25 per cent as per COVID-19 protocols.





Speaking during an episode of 'Cricket Live' on Star Sports, Gavaskar said: "Of course Mumbai Indians. I think Delhi Capitals, the way they have progressed in the last couple years is impressive, so Delhi Capitals are the second team."





"Then I think it could be Kolkata Knight Riders because they are a very very good team. And I am hoping for Jaddu's sake that Chennai Super Kings could be the fourth team," Gavaskar added.





Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden said: "CSK will be the first team I wish to see in the top four. I am actually going to leave Mumbai Indians out of that.





I'll have Delhi across in the list and then Kolkata. And then pretty much like last year, I think RCB have really good side. So these my top four picks."





Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) kicked off Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with a 6-wicket win against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.





An impressive all-around bowling effort helped KKR to restrict CSK to a total of 131/5 before crucial innings from Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer made it a convincing chase for KKR with one over to spare.



