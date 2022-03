Thiruvallur cricket: Akash, Shijit shine for Fine Star

Chennai :

Akash Sumra (4/23 and 33 not out) and P Shijit Chandran (4/31) starred as Fine Star CA defeated Classic CC by five wickets in a TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2021-22 First Division match that was held recently. In a Fourth Division contest, TE Sripathy (4/2) and K Saravanan (4/11) earned four wickets each to help SRF RC get the better of SSCA by eight wickets.





BRIEF SCORES: First Division: Classic CC 137 in 37.3 overs (P Arularasan 60, T Kapil 26, Akash Sumra 4/23, P Shijit Chandran 4/31) lost to Fine Star CA 138/5 in 25.1 overs (S Senthil Kumar 49, Akash Sumra 33*, K Pavan Kumar 3/24). Fourth Division: SSCA 77 in 23.5 overs (V Ram Prakash 28, K Saravanan 4/11, TE Sripathy4/2) lost to SRF RC 80/2 in 9.2 overs (Atul Kumar Dwivedi 54*)