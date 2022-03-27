SRM makes it five on the trot in Chennai volleyball

Chennai :

SRM IST notched up its fifth successive victory in the Chennai District ‘A’ Division Volleyball League Championship for Men with a straight-set win over Indian Overseas Bank at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Saturday. In the lop-sided round-robin match, SRM emerged victorious by a scoreline of 25-23, 25-16, 26-24.





RESULTS: Round-robin: Indian Bank bt St. Joseph’s 25-21, 25-20, 25-19; SRM bt IOB 25-23, 25-16, 26-24; Customs bt Loyola 25-16, 25-16, 32-30; Tamil Nadu Police bt DG Vaishnav 25-18, 25-18, 25-16C