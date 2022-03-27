TDCA to conduct trials in April

Chennai :





The candidates should reside within the boundary limit of the Tiruvallur district and must also be registered with a TNCA/TDCA affiliated club.





The application forms are available at the TDCA office, with the last date for submission being April 10. For further details, those interested can contact the following mobile numbers: 9444441817, 9840482220, 9444865137 and 9176669980.

The Thiruvallur District Cricket Association (TDCA) will conduct trials for the upcoming 2022-23 season at two venues from April 14 to 17.