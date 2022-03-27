Hyderabad FC's user manuel

Chennai :

In a matter of just two seasons, Hyderabad FC remarkably transformed from a wooden spoon holder to a winner. Its Indian Super League 2021-22 triumph at Fatorda, Goa, last Sunday was the culmination of an ambitious project which began in January 2020.





What makes the achievement all the more extraordinary is the fact that Hyderabad’s maiden ISL triumph came under a manager who was not supposed to be at the club in the first place. Spanish tactician Manuel ‘Manolo’ Marquez Roca was roped in at the eleventh hour – in August 2020 – to replace Albert Roca after the latter could not turn down an offer from European giant FC Barcelona.





Albert was recruited by HFC at the beginning of 2020 to clean up the mess left by the club’s first-ever head coach Phil Brown, but moved on for greener pastures even before taking charge of the team. Following an approach from ex-Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman, Albert went on to join the La Liga outfit as fitness coach.





So, just two months prior to the ISL 2020-21 kick-off in Goa, Hyderabad drafted in Marquez, who turned out to be not only a saviour but also a miracle man. Despite not possessing the so-called superstars, HFC showed massive progress in Marquez’s maiden ISL campaign and missed out on play-off qualification by a whisker.





Thanks to its style of play that pleases the eyes and the resurgence of Indian youngsters, HFC instantly became the neutrals’ favourite. Bruised after falling agonisingly short, Hyderabad, which unsurprisingly extended Marquez’s contract until the end of the 2022-23 season, built on the foundation ahead of ISL 8 in Goa.





While losing its crown jewel Liston Colaco to heavy hitter ATK Mohun Bagan, Hyderabad made shrewd signings to bolster its squad. Five of its six overseas recruits who were registered for the first half of ISL 2021-22 had prior experience in the League.





Spanish striker Javier Siverio was the new kid on the block, but took to the ISL like a duck to water. Playing as an understudy to veteran centre-forward and ISL Season 8 ‘Golden Boot’ winner Bartholomew Ogbeche (18 goals and 1 assist), the 24-year-old Siverio (7 goals and 1 assist) stepped up to the plate when called upon.





Joao Victor and Juanan stifled opposition offences, with the club captain also chipping in with five vital goals. Joel Chianese (4 goals and 3 assists) did his bit in the final third while former NorthEast United FC midfielder Khassa Camara proved to be a useful addition after Edu Garcia flew home for personal reasons.





The domestic unit – which included Laxmikant Kattimani, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh, Asish Rai, Mohammad Yasir and Souvik Chakrabarti among others – picked up from where it left off to help HFC challenge for the ‘League Winners Shield’. But unfortunately, the team’s charge was scuppered by a COVID-19 outbreak in the camp.





After being edged out by Jamshedpur FC in the league stage, Hyderabad had a second bite at the cherry – ISL silverware – in the play-offs and was successful in its pursuit. HFC was a few minutes away from returning empty-handed, but Goans Sahil Tavora and Kattimani sizzled to script history in their backyard.





With the victory over Kerala Blasters FC in the final, Hyderabad proved to the rest of the League that money does not necessarily buy success at all times.