IPL 2022: KKR wins opener against the flaky CSK

Chennai :

Kolkata Knight Riders have opened their tally with a six wicket win against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural match of the 15th edition of IPL.





KKR scored 133 with the loss of four wickets in 18.3 overs in reply to CSK's 131.





Opener Ajinkya Rahane top-scored with 44 off 34 balls. The dangerous Venkatesh Iyer was dismissed for a run-a-ball 16. KKR cruised past CSK with Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer and Sam Billings chipping in with crucial 20s.





Put to bat first, CSK never built a huge partnership and lost batsmen in quick succession. The promising Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed for nought in the very first over by Umesh Yadav, Uthappa couldn't convert his 28 into a big one. Devon Conway, Ambati Rayadu and Shivam Dube perished quick.





Chennai struggled at 61 for 5 before skipper Jadeja and MS Dhoni stitched a useful partnership. But 131 was never enough in Wankhede.



