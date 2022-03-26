IPL 2022: Dhoni's fifty takes CSK to 131

Chennai :

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has brought hope to the Chennai camp on the 15th installment of IPL by scoring a 38-ball 50.





KKR bowlers can feel proud of their performance for restricting Chennai to 131, a below par score at Wankhede. The promising Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed for nought in the very first over by Umesh Yadav, Uthappa couldn't convert his 28 into a big one with Devon Conway, Ambati Rayadu and Shivam Dube perishing quick.





With Chennai tottering at 61 for 5, Dhoni came to the rescue scoring his first half century since 2019. Skipper Jadeja played an able pair with a strike rate under 100. 131 is still not a formidable score in Wankhede, but that too would have been a far cry if not for Dhoni. CSK now atleast has a score to fight for and start its campaign with a win.





CSK score: 131/4 - Dhoni 50* (38); Umesh Yadav 20/2 (4 overs)