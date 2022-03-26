IPL 15: KKR wins toss against CSK, opts to bowl

Chennai :

Kolkata Knight Riders led by Shreyas Iyer has opted to bowl after winning the toss against Chennai Super Kings in the season opener.





All eyes will be on Ravindra Jadeja, CSK's new captain. The team was led by MS Dhoni is all the previous seasons.





Here are the playing XI of both the teams:





CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayadu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milner, Tushar Deshpande





KKR: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy