Sat, Mar 26, 2022

IPL 15: KKR wins toss against CSK, opts to bowl

Published: Mar 26,202207:22 PM by Online Desk

Jadeja is skippering Chennai Super Kings for the first time in the franchise's history.

The toss. Twitter screenshot - @IPL
Chennai:
Kolkata Knight Riders led by Shreyas Iyer has opted to bowl after winning the toss against Chennai Super Kings in the season opener.

All eyes will be on Ravindra Jadeja, CSK's new captain. The team was led by MS Dhoni is all the previous seasons.

Here are the playing XI of both the teams:

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayadu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milner, Tushar Deshpande

KKR: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy

