Tamil Nadu pips Andhra by one wicket

Chennai :

S Ganesh (64 off 75 balls, 9 fours, 1 six) and R Sonu Yadav (64 off 64 balls, 9 fours, 2 sixes) smashed aggressive fifties as Tamil Nadu edged out Andhra by one wicket on the last day of the Col. CK Nayudu Trophy (Men’s Under-25) Elite Group ‘A’ first-round match at the CAP Ground 2 in Puducherry. Tamil Nadu was set a victory target of 264 on Friday after Andhra declared on its overnight score of 398 for seven. Tamil Nadu was tottering at 120 for five in its chase, but Ganesh and Sonu Yadav accumulated 113 runs off just 122 deliveries for the sixth wicket to help the team win.





Brief scores: Andhra 164 & 398/7 decl. in 122.1 overs lost to Tamil Nadu 299 & 267/9 in 68 overs (S Aravind 39, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 33, S Ganesh 64, R Sonu Yadav 64, Y Pramod 3/64, K Nithish Kumar Reddy 3/67, T Vijay 2/9). Points: TN 6; Andhra 0.