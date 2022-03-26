North Macedonia ousts Italy

Chennai :

Italy missed out on the World Cup Finals for a second successive time after losing 0-1 at home to North Macedonia in its European play-off semi-final on Thursday.





Aleksandar Trajkovski stunningly netted in stoppage time to earn the visitor a famous victory. Reigning European champion Italy, which had failed to qualify for Russia 2018, dominated for most parts but somehow fell short. Following its win, North Macedonia will take on a star-studded Portugal team for a place in the Qatar World Cup.





Portugal earned a 3-1 play-off semi-final triumph over Turkey at home, thanks to a goal each from Otavio (15’), Diogo Jota (42’) and Matheus Nunes (90’). Elsewhere, Gareth Bale (25’ & 51’) scored a brace as Wales defeated Austria 2-1.





Meanwhile, Uruguay and Ecuador secured their berths at the World Cup, joining Brazil and Argentina as automatic qualifiers from South America. Among Asian nations, Japan and Saudi Arabia made the cut for Qatar 2022 recently.





RESULTS:Europe: Play-off semi-finals: Italy 0 lost to North Macedonia 1 (A Trajkovski 90); Portugal 3 (Otavio 15, D Jota 42, M Nunes 90) bt Turkey 1 (B Yilmaz 65); Wales 2 (G Bale 25 & 51) bt Austria 1 (M Sabitzer 64); Sweden 1 (R Quaison 110) bt Czech Republic 0. South America: Qualifiers: Uruguay 1 (G de Arrascaeta 42) bt Peru 0; Paraguay 3 (R Morales 9, P Hincapie 45, M Almiron 54) bt Ecuador 1 (J Caicedo 85(P)).



