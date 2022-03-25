IOB defeats Customs in 4 setsin ‘A’ Division volleyball tourney

Chennai :

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) registered a victory over Customs in the Chennai District ‘A’ Division Volleyball League Championship for Men at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Thursday. IOB won the round-robin encounter by a scoreline of 21-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-19. In another match, SRM IST defeated DG Vaishnav College in straight sets.





RESULTS: Round-robin: IOB bt Customs 21-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-19; SRM bt DG Vaishnav 25-19, 25-23, 25-18



