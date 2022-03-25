Andhra skipper Rasheed strikes hundred against Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

Skipper Shaik Rasheed struck 145 (265 balls, 14 fours) to propel Andhra to 398 for seven in its second innings against Tamil Nadu on Day Three of the Col. CK Nayudu Trophy (Men’s Under-25) Elite Group ‘A’ first-round match at the CAP Ground 2 in Puducherry. Andhra, which began Thursday on its overnight score of 84 without loss, held a 263-run lead at stumps, thanks to No.3 Rasheed’s ton and opening batter T Vamsi Krishna’s (80 off 213 balls, 13 fours) half-century.





BRIEF SCORES: Andhra 164 & 398/7 in 122.1 overs (T Vamsi Krishna 80, K Maheep Kumar 42, Shaik Rasheed 145, M Vamsi Krishna 43, I Karthik Raman 29, RS Jaganath Sinivas 3/58, S Mohan Prasath 2/126) vs Tamil Nadu 299.