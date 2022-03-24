'Legendary captaincy, fans will never forget': Virat Kohli's sweet words to Dhoni

Chennai :

Former India Captain Virat Kohli on Thursday lauded MS Dhoni's captaincy as "legendary" tenure as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He said the fans will never forget the rich legacy of the wicket-keeper batter.





He shared a picture on Instagram with Dhoni and captioned, "Legendary captaincy tenure in yellow skip. A chapter fans will never forget. Respect always."





MS Dhoni on Thursday decided to hand over the leadership of CSK to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the much-awaited season of IPL 2022.

















The IPL 2022 will begin on March 26, where CSK will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening clash.





CSK Squad: MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.