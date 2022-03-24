I don't need to worry, Dhoni is here: Jadeja on becoming CSK captain

Chennai :

Soon after MS Dhoni stepped down as the captain of CSK and handed over to Ravindra Jadeja, he said that he has a good feeling about getting a chance to lead the team in the upcoming edition of the IPL that is set to begin from 26th March.





The opening game of the 2022 edition of IPL is set to take place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai where in the first match, defending champions Chennai Super Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders.





On Thursday, after the official announcement was made, CSK took to Twitter and shared a video of Ravindra Jadeja's first reaction of taking the captaincy and leading the team.









In the video, Ravindra Jadeja said, "Feeling good but at the same time, I have big shoes to fill in like MS Dhoni who has already set a big legacy."





He also added thanking the fans for the love that he doesn't need to worry so much as MS Dhoni will be here to guide him.





Jadeja, who has been part of a CSK outfit for almost a decade now, joined the franchise in 2012 and has represented them in eight seasons, playing 132 matches. The 33-year-old all-rounder was the team’s first retention as well ahead of the mega auctions this year and will earn Rs 16 crore.