'End of an era': Fans shower love as Dhoni bids adieu to Chennai Super Kings captaincy

Chennai :

Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Thursday handed over the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IPL 2022, beginning on Saturday.





This news came as a shock for fans with just a day left for IPL 2022 to kickstart. Several took to Twitter to shower their love and respect.





Here are some of the Twitter reactions by fans soon after Dhoni stepped down from captaincy:









This will be the most emotional IPL season for every #ChennaiSuperKings fan. Win the cup and dedicate it to #MSDhoni. @ChennaiIPL#CSKpic.twitter.com/cgTcHzIyrw — George (@VijayIsMyLife) March 24, 2022









#MSDhoni quits as captain never in a million years did i think it was possible! What a leader @msdhoni has been and what a legacy he leaves for @imjadeja to carry the baton of the best team in the Ipl by a mile @ChennaiIPL! — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) March 24, 2022





Glad to have seen you lift your final trophy live. 💛

End of an Era. 🥲#ThankYouMS#MSDhonipic.twitter.com/hyuvc9lhaW — Neel Patel (@NeelPatel189) March 24, 2022





End of an era. 12 seasons as #CSK skipper. The most successful captain in IPL history. Big shoes to fill for Jadeja. This might possibly be #MSDhoni's last season as a player. And yet again, #Dhoni has stumped everyone. 😮#ChennaiSuperKingspic.twitter.com/JSRQSTWBYO — I am Arun07 (@ArunaPrasadNay2) March 24, 2022





Best Captain , Best Man #MSDhoni You Are True Legend.. Will Miss You Skip . END OF AN ERA. #CSK𓃬. pic.twitter.com/NHQBG4jzGh — Vishwajit Patil (@1Vishwajitrao) March 24, 2022









End of an Era as a captain 🥺🙏🙏



Thank you #MSDhoni for your services as a skipper.@msdhoni#CSK𓃬pic.twitter.com/DPeK87LcIJ — MSDhoni fans DEN🦁 19:29 (@MSDhonifans_den) March 24, 2022













I Can't Believe This 🥺🥺



End of an Era of MS Dhoni as the captain of CSK 💔💔 #MSDhoni#Dhoni#CSKpic.twitter.com/UbJARQMPBp — CRICKET VIDEOS 🏏 (@AbdullahNeaz) March 24, 2022