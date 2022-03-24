Thu, Mar 24, 2022

'End of an era': Fans shower love as Dhoni bids adieu to Chennai Super Kings captaincy

Published: Mar 24,202203:56 PM by Online desk

This news came as a shock for fans with just a day left for IPL 2022 to kickstart. Several took to Twitter to shower their love and respect.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja (Image credit: ICC)
Chennai:
Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Thursday handed over the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IPL 2022, beginning on Saturday.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions by fans soon after Dhoni stepped down from captaincy:













