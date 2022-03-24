SA batter Zubayr Hamza tests positive for prohibited substance under ICC anti-doping code

Johannesburg :

Cricket South Africa (CSA) the South African Cricketers' Association (SACA) and Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) on Wednesday announced that Proteas batter Zubayr Hamza has tested positive for a prohibited substance under the International Cricket Council (ICC) anti-doping code.





The test for the prohibited substance was conducted on January 17, 2022. "Zubayr is not disputing the positive test, is co-operating fully with the ICC, and has agreed to a voluntary suspension commencing immediately whilst written submissions are presented to the ICC," stated CSA in an official statement.





"The positive test relates to the substance Furosemide, which is not a performance-enhancing substance, and Zubayr has been able to identify how the substance entered his system.





The process to follow will entail presenting evidence that there was no fault or negligence, or no significant fault or negligence on the part of Zubayr," it added.