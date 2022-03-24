SRM IST posts win over St. Joseph’s College

Chennai :

SRM IST got the better of St. Joseph’s Engineering College in straight sets in the Chennai District ‘A’ Division Volleyball League Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Wednesday. SRM secured a 25-23, 25-23, 25-18 win over St. Joseph’s in the round-robin contest. On Tuesday, SRM had defeated Indian Bank in straight sets.





RESULTS: Round-robin: Customs bt DG Vaishnav 28-26, 25-20, 25-20; IOB bt Tamil Nadu Police 22-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-16; SRM bt St. Joseph’s 25-23, 25-23, 25-18; Indian Bank bt Loyola 25-22, 25-11, 25-18; SRM bt Indian Bank 25-20, 25-20, 31-29