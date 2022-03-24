Balu guides Sachin Brothers to 38-run victory

Chennai :

S Balu (70 and 3/24) delivered an all-round performance as Sachin Brothers CC defeated Master Blaster CC by 38 runs in a Villupuram DCA league entry tournament qualifying match on Tuesday. After posting 154 for nine off its stipulated 25 overs, Sachin Brothers skittled Master Blaster out for 116 in 22.2 overs. In another match, Village Star CC secured a five-wicket victory over Dream Boys CC.





BRIEF SCORES: Dream Boys CC 107 in 24.4 overs (G Arun 35, S Velmurugan 3/18, S Parthiban 3/20) lost to Village Star CC 111/5 in 16.3 overs (R Arivoli 51*); Sachin Brothers CC 154/9 in 25 overs (S Balu 70, S Ajith 3/28) bt Master Blaster CC 116 in 22.2 overs (E Subash 26, S Ravi Kumar 26, S Balu 3/24, I Karthick 4/23)