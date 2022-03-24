Athletics: Six medals for Tamil Nadu in Indian GP 2

Chennai :





T Santhosh Kumar (50.15 seconds) of Tamil Nadu finished on top of the podium in the men’s 400m hurdles event while his statemate Gailey Venister (16.09 metres) finished third in men’s triple jump. Meanwhile, in women’s 400m hurdles, Tamil Nadu’s Vithya Ramraj (58.55 seconds) clinched the silver medal. Karthika Gothandapani (13.08 metres) of Tamil Nadu came second in the women’s triple jump event.

Tamil Nadu’s Tamil Arasu (10.66 seconds) and Rajesh Ramesh (46.09 seconds) bagged the men’s 100m and 400m titles respectively at the Indian Grand Prix 2 in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.