Pradosh puts Tamil Nadu on top with century

Chennai :

Pradosh Ranjan Paul (134 off 161 balls, 18 fours, 2 sixes) struck a hundred as Tamil Nadu took a 135-run first-innings lead against Andhra on Day Two of the Col. CK Nayudu (Men’s Under-25) Elite Group A first-round match at the CAP Ground 2 in Puducherry. At close of play on Wednesday, Andhra was 84 without loss in its second innings, still trailing by 51 runs. On Tuesday, pacer RS Jaganath Sinivas (5/23) scalped five to help Tamil Nadu bowl Andhra out for 164 in its first essay.





BRIEF SCORES: Andhra 164 in 56.3 overs (S Tarun 104, RS Jaganath Sinivas 5/23, D Rahul 2/40, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 2/7) & 84/0 in 33 overs (T Vamsi Krishna 42*, K Maheep Kumar 42*) vs Tamil Nadu 299 in 82 overs (B Sachin 39, S Lokeshwar 22, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 134, RS Jaganath Sinivas 26, N Nitish Kumar Reddy 4/46, I Karthik Raman 2/47, G Mallikarjuna 2/46)