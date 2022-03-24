‘No home advantage’

New Delhi :

Skipper Rohit Sharma said that Mumbai Indians would have “no advantage” while playing its Indian Premier League 2022 matches in the city’s three grounds, stating that the five-time champion has not competed in a single game here in the last two seasons.





“I hope you saw the auction. [We have] a relatively new team. A lot of new guys have come into the team, so I don’t believe in added advantage. A lot of guys – about 70 to 80 per cent of the squad – have not played in Mumbai before,” Rohit said at the virtual pre-season press conference on Wednesday.





“Only myself, Surya (Suryakumar Yadav), [Kieron] Pollard and [Jasprit] Bumrah have played in Mumbai a lot. We will be playing in Mumbai after two years. In fact, other franchises played in Mumbai last year. We didn’t get to play, so there is no advantage,” added Rohit, who also confirmed that he would open the batting alongside dashing wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan.





Ali to miss CSK opener





Chennai Super Kings will miss the services of Moeen Ali for its opener against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai on Saturday as the English all-rounder is yet to receive his visa.





“We have got in touch with the BCCI. The BCCI is also working on it. We are expecting it (the visa) to be cleared today (Wednesday),” franchise CEO KS Viswanathan said in a statement.





“The number of matches he will miss depends on when he arrives. Right now, he will miss the first game. He has packed his stuff and is ready. The minute he gets the visa, he will board the next flight to India,” added Viswanathan.





25% crowd confirmed





The tournament organiser on Wednesday said that the 15th edition of the IPL would be hosted with 25 per cent crowd attendance at venues.





Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants has signed Australia pacer Andrew Tye as replacement for the injured Mark Wood. The announcement was made via an IPL media advisory on Wednesday.