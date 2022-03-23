Seagram's Royal Stag Raises the Bar at IPL 2022 in Partnership with Delhi Capitals

New Delhi :

Acity that spans three states must have a team that plays its cricket with a large heart and inimitable flair. Delhi Capitals, the beating 'dil' of the Indian Premier League, will collaborate with Seagram's Royal Stag for the upcoming 2022 season.





Royal Stag is delighted to be the Official Partner of the Delhi Capitals for many reasons: It is a team that is led by India's talismanic wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. What's more, both the captain and the team are a perfect blend of youthful exuberance and the wisdom of experience.





No wonder then, that the team's passion, flamboyance, and expertise synergize with the brand philosophy of Royal Stag – 'It's Your Life. Live it Large'.





Cricket has always been central to Royal Stag's brand communication. With this association for IPL 2022, Royal Stag is poised to further bolster its engagement with cricket lovers across the country and cement its loyalty towards the game via sustained engagement with fans throughout the season.





Delhi Capitals has been a team that has produced some of the most magical moments of IPL over the years.





The silverware has eluded the team so far, but this unit under its indomitable and charismatic captain, Pant, will change that. Royal Stag is committed to loyally supporting Delhi Capitals in this quest, from the kickoff of the team's first match on March 27th afternoon, till the final.





It's going to be a rollercoaster ride and we invite all the fans to jump in alongside us! Speaking on the sponsorship, Kartik Mohindra, CMO, Pernod Ricard India, said, "IPL ensures that millions of men and women remain glued to the telecast across almost two months, living the highs and lows of their favorite teams.





Delhi Capitals is a superb blend of international and Indian stars, and their brand of cricket is a heady cocktail of natural talent and astute strategy. We are very excited to partner with Delhi Capitals for the forthcoming IPL season.





With young cricketing star Rishabh Pant captaining the ship for Delhi Capitals, we know we will get the attention of millennials towards our brand. Cricket being one of India's biggest passions, we wanted to use the platform of T20 to connect with our consumers using the cultures of Delhi and ethos of the team Delhi capitals."





Dhiraj Malhotra, Executive Director, Delhi Capitals said, "Our partnership with Royal Stag for the forthcoming season of the Indian Premier League is definitely going to be one of our big highlights, barring the sixes our players hit, of course! For us at Delhi Capitals, it's important to associate with brands that value the sport and understand the emotions attached with it.





Royal Stag stands for all of that, and I am confident this will be a successful partnership for both of us, as we look ahead to a splendid season of cricket." Shane Watson, Assistant Coach, Delhi Capitals also added, "From the first time I came to India in 2000, I have always known that Royal Stag has been associated with cricket. The brand has always had a deep relationship with cricket. It's always in the front in any tournament that I have played. I think it's going to be a great partnership between Delhi Capitals and Royal Stag."





Royal Stag is an eminent brand, and we see an incredibly strong alignment with them. About Royal Stag Seagram's Royal Stag is the flagship brand of Pernod Ricard India. Royal Stag has been a consistent star since launch, and a brand quite often credited to have changed the rules of the game. It is for the young, confident, progressive, and inspiring individual who embodies self-belief.





The brand has been inspiring the youth of India through its communication around the philosophy of "It's your life. Live it large". About Pernod Ricard India Pernod Ricard India (P) Ltd. is a fully owned subsidiary of Pernod Ricard SA and is a fast-growing multinational alcohol beverage company delivering quality products to its consumers across the country.





With leading brands in each category, Pernod Ricard holds one of the most dynamic and premium portfolios in the industry led by Seagram's whiskies such as Royal Stag, Royal Stag Barrel Select, Blenders Pride, Blenders Pride Reserve Collection, Imperial Blue, 100 Pipers, and a wide range of international premium brands that include Chivas Regal, Ballantine's, The Glenlivet, Royal Salute and Jameson Irish whiskey.





Some of the eminent brands in the white spirits category include ABSOLUT vodka, Jacob's Creek and Campo Viejo wines, Martell cognac, Beefeater and Monkey 47 gin, Kahlúa, and Malibu liqueurs, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagne.





Pernod Ricard India is recognized as an industry leader with various recognitions and achievements that help the company deliver quality products to consumers.





Seagram's whiskies are exported to 26 countries across the world. Pernod Ricard India is a socially responsible organization with a strong belief to strengthen corporate citizens by addressing social, economic and environment sustainability in all key states.