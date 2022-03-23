Honda India announces team for new season

New Delhi :

Leading IDEMITSU Honda Racing India with the aim to seize honours among top 10 in Asia Production 250cc class of Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) will be two exceptional riders.





Experienced rider Rajiv Sethu remains the spearhead of IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team. Since his debut at ARRC in 2017, Rajiv has shown remarkable consistency over the years. Rushing up from 46th spot in his debut year to 27th in 2018 and closing 2019 season at 17th position with two Top-10 & 9 Top 15 finishes, Rajiv has his eyes set on accomplishing new personal benchmarks yet again.





Joining Rajiv in the IDEMITSU Honda Racing India pit will be 20-year-old rider Senthil Kumar. Starting his ARRC journey in 2019, Senthil finished his rookie season at 30th position in AP250 class of championship. In 2018, the rider showcased promising results at Thailand Talent Cup (his first time at international racing).