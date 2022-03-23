Tamil Nadu Police, IOB win

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Police defeated Loyola 25-15, 25-13, 25-18 in Chennai District ‘A’ Division Volleyball League Championship for Men at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Tuesday. In another match, IOB got the better of DG Vaishnav 27-25, 26-24, 25-15 to notch up an impressive victory.





