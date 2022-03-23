Seven Indian players miss flight bound for Bahrain

Manama :

Seven of India’s national football team players, who were supposed to play in an international friendly against higher-ranked Bahrain on Wednesday, in all likelihood will miss the match as they could not travel along with the team from Mumbai due to visa-related issues.





Eighteen players out of the 25-member squad as well as head coach Igor Stimac and the support staff reached Manama on Monday, where the national team will lock horns in international friendlies against host Bahrain on Wednesday and against Belarus on Saturday.





Goalkeeper Amrinder Singh, defender Chinglensana Singh and Akash Mishra and midfielders Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Aniket Yadav and Bipin Singh could not board the flight along with their team-mates on Monday as their visa approval did not come in time.