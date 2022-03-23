La Liga’s initiative on Sport in society

New Delhi :

La Liga India and the Instituto Cervantes, a worldwide non-profit organisation, have joined hands to bring together a virtual event -- Sport in Society, which seeks to present an Indian-Hispanic perspective on the impact of sports in society.





The event includes sessions from renowned media personalities like John Carlin and Ayaz Memon and Spanish football coaches like Carles Cuadrat, Carlos Santamarina and Javier Cabrera who have been involved in the Indian grassroots and professional football development.





Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, La Liga India will be speaking to the guests about Sport in Society. The event will be concluded with a football movie screening, Maradona by Serbian director Emir Kusturica, with final remarks from Indian sports industry experts Shaji Prabhakaran, President, Delhi Football Association and Vivek Sethia, Founder & CEO, India on Track.