Mr IPL takes new role, to be commentator this season

Chennai :

Suresh Raina who went unsold at the two-day mega IPL 2022 mega auction will make his presence felt in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he will be donning the commentator's hat this season.





Along with Raina, who is for the first time donning the role, former India head coach Ravi Shastri is also set to return to the commentary in Hindi. They will be joined by Parthiv Patel, Irfan Pathan, Aakash Chopra, Gautam Gambhir, and a few others.





The IPL 2022 is scheduled to begin from March 26 to May 22 in Maharashtra and the final tournament is to be played on May 29. The opening match will be Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).