Lakshya Sen to miss Swiss Open

Basel :

All England Championships 2022 men’s singles runner-up Lakshya Sen on Monday pulled out of the Swiss Open to take rest following two weeks of gruelling action. Lakshya’s mentor Vimal Kumar confirmed the development to PTI. Meanwhile, the Indian women’s doubles combination of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost 17-21, 16-21 to Shu Xian Zhang and Yu Zheng (China) in the All England semi-finals in Birmingham late on Saturday.



