Indian Bank wins Division Volleyball League

Chennai :

Indian Bank defeated DG Vaishnav College in straight sets (25-14, 25-22, 28-26) in the round-robin stage of the Chennai District ‘A’ Division Volleyball League Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Monday. Meanwhile, Customs thrashed St. Joseph’s Engineering College while SRM IST got the better of Loyola College.





